By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman from Denver has written a book about losing her husband to a massive brain hemorrhage. Now, she’s helping others who’ve suffered similar tragedies by donating all proceeds from the book to the Jamie Beck Family Foundation.

Michele Morris turned her grief into support for others. It was a courageous journey that started with adversity 5,000 miles from Colorado and ended with hope at home.

“We were married 33 years. We were together 40 years,” Michele told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Greg and Michele Morris’ love story started in college at Bucknell University.

Greg became a well-respected leader in the Denver business community as an office leasing broker, and then President and CEO of Fuller and Co.

The couple raised three children. As empty nesters, they traveled. But a trip to Spain in October 2016 turned tragic.

“When we landed in the baggage claim area of the Madrid airport, Greg collapsed of a massive brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm,” explained Michele.

Over eight weeks, Greg had many surgeries in a Madrid hospital.

“He almost died several times when we were there, but I saw glimmers of hope when we brought him home after two months,” said Michele.

Home was neuro intensive care at UCHealth.

“Unbelievably, he had cardiac arrest the first night back,” she said.

The challenges continued.

“I tried everything to stay sane,” she added.

Greg died six months after he collapsed.

“In the end, I lost the love of my life,” said Michele.

Michele is a food writer and a cookbook author. This time, she would share raw emotion. She wrote her memoir, Poco a Poco, which means little by little in Spanish. It’s what she remembers doctors saying about Greg’s recovery.

“After he died, I realized Poco a Poco wasn’t about his ability to recover little by little, it was about my ability to go on with my life after losing him,” Michele said.

The phrase is now tattooed on Michele’s arm next to a dragonfly that symbolizes change.

It’s a great reminder to me every day to appreciate life and take things one day at a time,” said Michele.

Now, she’s helping others. She’s giving all proceeds from her book to The Jamie Beck Family Foundation. On Saturday, Oct. 6, there will be a football fundraiser at Mile High from 4 to 7 pm. Michele will have books to sell and sign.

LINK: The Jamie Beck Family Foundation

