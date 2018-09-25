By Tori Mason

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — For many families, quality cold-weather clothing can be tough to budget — especially with growing kids! Every year, Operation Warm donates thousands of coats to children in need.

With support from FedEx Cares, Operation Warm was able to provide every single student at Peoria Elementary with a brand new coat.

If they had trouble picking one out, Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman was there to help them choose!

Operation Warm believes in the importance of only giving children brand new coats.

Some children only get second-hand clothing. By giving new coats, a child is not only provided with warmth, but also with self-esteem.

“A new coat to a lot of these kids who haven’t had something new is really special. The new coat gives them pride and ownership,” said Heather Connolly, with Operation Warm.

Peoria is just the first of 15 stops Operation Warm and FedEx will make in the Denver area.

Operation warm has been helping people bundle up for 20 years. This year they will hand out their 3 millionth coat.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.