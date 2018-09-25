DENVER (CBS4) – The owners of LeGrue’s flower and Christmas shop, a Denver landmark, have sold their building on South Broadway.

They plan to hold a retirement sale shortly and close the business by January, so you’ll still be able to find some Christmas decorations there.

The store has been open for several decades at 476 South Broadway. The current owners bought the building for $525,000 in 1996 and sold it for $2.7 million.

The new owners plan to open a restaurant on the first floor and may open other parts of the building to office space.

Other landmarks in Denver that have recently announced they are closing include Marlowe’s Chophouse, The Old Spaghetti Factory and The Paramount Cafe.