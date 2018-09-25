By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After 17 days straight with above normal temperatures in Denver – a remarkable stretch – we’ll finally break the streak on Tuesday with temperatures staying far below normal.

Morning low temperatures fell in the 30s in Denver Tuesday morning for the first time in 5 months. High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 60s. It will be our coolest afternoon since May. It will also stay dry statewide on Tuesday.

Tuesday night will be another chilly one with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s again. And it could get cold enough over far northern Colorado for frost to develop. A Frost Advisory has been issued from 10 pm Tuesday until 10 and Wednesday for northern Larimer and Weld Counties as well as all of SE Wyoming and western Nebraska.



Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will gradually moderate with highs coming close to 80° in Thursday. Then another cold front will pass on Friday but limited moisture means the chance for any rain seems very slim at this time. Temperatures will get cooler to end the week but no as cool as Tuesday.

