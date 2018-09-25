Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Downtown Denver, FBI, Guaranty Bank, Local TV
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police and the FBI need help tracking down a man who robbed a bank in downtown Denver on Friday.

Police say the man walked into the Guaranty Bank on 17th Street, threatened that he had a weapon and demanded money.

He got away before officers showed up.

He was described as being white male, 30 to 40 years old, approximately 5-foot-4, with a medium build and red facial hair.

If you know anything about the robbery, you’re asked to call the FBI at 303-629-7171.

