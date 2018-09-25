CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS4) – Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey recently reunited with a man he helped save after a fall. The accident happened during a hike in Castle Rock last spring.

The football team had a video crew out last weekend when Dan Smoker and his family were in North Carolina to see McCaffrey play in the Panthers game against the Cincinnati Bengals. McCaffrey treated them to a shopping spree at a local sporting good store.

McCaffrey, a graduate of Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, was with his brother Max in March when the two ran along with others to help Smoker after he fell 25 feet while he was hiking with his grandson.

McCaffrey said he’s very glad now to see Smoker up and walking around, and the two talked a little about that rescue while they purchased Panthers gear in the store.

“Just the fact that he’s standing on two legs and being able to be here with his family means the world to me,” McCaffrey said in the video the team posted on their YouTube page.

Smoker’s son says his dad is doing much better now.

“It brings it back fresh, you know, the miracle that this is. And how far my dad has come. Seeing where he was in March in the hospital bed and knowing the long recovery we were going to have. … Seeing how far he’s come so quickly and a lot thanks to the folks that jumped in and really helped him that day.”

McCaffrey also took Smoker to the Panthers practice field to meet other players including quarterback Cam Newton.

Sunday’s game wound up being a whopper for McCaffrey. He gouged the Bengals defense for 184 rushing yards and is currently up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Vote for the Colorado native on a special page of NFL.com.