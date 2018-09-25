Editors Note: Deputy Mariah Kroschel is Mountain Newsroom Reporter Matt Kroschel’s younger sister.

By Matt Kroschel

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – When Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy Mariah Kroschel was out on a special DUI Patrol earlier this month was flagged down by people mowing a grass median, she couldn’t have known the next few seconds would be the difference between life or death for a Nebraska man visiting Colorado.

The man had suffered a massive heart attack while behind the wheel. His terrified wife, Helen Beukelman was able to steer the car off to the side of Highway 9 in Keystone. That’s when the deputy joined in the efforts to save his life.

“Managed to reach in, and get a foot on the brake so the car would stop moving into the highway,” Kroschel said.

Moments later she had the victim out of the car and was starting CPR.

“As my partner Deputy Hosier pulled up, I was asking one of the people who had flagged me down to grab the AED out of the back of my patrol car,” Kroschel said.

The pair of deputies administered the shock that eventually brought the victim back to life. Paramedics got him to the hospital in Frisco and Flight For Life crews rushed him to a Denver area hospital for special treatment.

The deputies had just practiced the life-saving technique about a couple of weeks before the incident.

The victim is now recovering. His wife who witnessed the entire rescue calls what happened, “A miracle.”

“I have always believed in miracles and this was the first one I actually saw with my own two eyes. We are so extremely grateful,” Beukelman said.

Because of a grant several years ago, all Summit County Sheriff patrol vehicles are outfitted with an AED. CBS4 is told the tools have been used several times over the years to save lives.

Summit County Sheriff Jamie FitzSimons tells CBS4 he is very proud of his deputies and they way they used their knowledge to save a life.

This reporter also has a good source who says Deputy Kroschel’s family is also very proud of her life-saving actions.

