(credit: Boulder Police)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – An animal protection officer in Boulder came across something he’d never seen before: three squirrels’ tails tangled together.

squirrel rescue boulder police twitter 1 3 Boulder Squirrels Rescued After Tails Became Tangled

(credit: Boulder Police)

They responded to an area on Chase Court Tuesday afternoon. They say the officer showed up after residents saw them struggling in a tree.

squirrel rescue boulder police twitter 2 3 Boulder Squirrels Rescued After Tails Became Tangled

(credit: Boulder Police)

The officer found three young squirrels all wrapped up with parts of a bird’s nest. He eventually got them out of the tree, and spent 15 minutes untangling them, carefully.

squirrel rescue boulder police twitter 3 3 Boulder Squirrels Rescued After Tails Became Tangled

(credit: Boulder Police)

Then, the squirrels scurried away after being rescued.

