BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – An animal protection officer in Boulder came across something he’d never seen before: three squirrels’ tails tangled together.

They responded to an area on Chase Court Tuesday afternoon. They say the officer showed up after residents saw them struggling in a tree.

The officer found three young squirrels all wrapped up with parts of a bird’s nest. He eventually got them out of the tree, and spent 15 minutes untangling them, carefully.

Then, the squirrels scurried away after being rescued.