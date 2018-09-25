Filed Under:BMW, Colorado Springs, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Local TV
Dr. Rick Meining (credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A rare BMW race car is back with its owner again after someone stole it in Colorado Springs. It was the keen eyes of a good samaritan that lead to the discovery.

Dr. Rick Meining helped restore a 1965 BMW for the automaker’s 100th anniversary. Only 200 of the model were made.

It was in a trailer which was stolen last weekend. Meining was devastated.

“It would have been a real loss for a lot of people who are fans of a car like this,” he said.

Then, a woman noticed the trailer in her neighborhood after seeing it on Facebook. She called the sheriff’s office and deputies responded.

Although she doesn’t want to be identified, she’s glad to have helped.

“I was just thrilled. I was really happy for him that he got his baby back,” she said. “I’m super happy. Wow!”

To make the situation a little sweeter, Meining and the woman realized they know each other. The doctor and the former nurse worked on several cases together in an emergency room.

It’s not clear if anyone has been arrested.

