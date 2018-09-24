  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Wildflower Cafe)

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A cafe in Evergreen had an unexpected visitor late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. A bear caused a lot of damage to the business, specifically the kitchen freezer.

The cafe posted a sign on its front door saying, “Sorry, we’re closed due to bear shenanigans.”

wildflower sign Cafe Dishes Up Bluebeary Pancakes After Bear Trashes Freezer

(credit: Wildflower Cafe)

They say the animal tried to break into the freezer, but couldn’t, so the animal tipped it over.

That’s when the bear took off.

The Wildflower Cafe posted about the incident on its Facebook page.

The cafe decided to turn the stroke of misfortune into a chance to poke fun at it. They served up “bluebeary pancakes” all day Monday.

