BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Forest Service released a draft decision of a proposed recreational sport shooting management plan in Boulder County.

The plan would close about a quarter of a million acres of the 1.4 million acres in Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.

“We have worked closely with partners, interests groups and the local community to help design a draft decision that balances sport shooting, a long time and legitimate use, with public safety,” said Forest Supervisor Monte Williams in a news release.

The draft decision will not affect lawful hunting with a firearm in areas where it is currently allowed.

LINK: USFS Draft Decision Information