WASHINGTON (CBS) — President Trump wants new limits on green cards and visas.

The new rules proposed by the Trump administration would make it more difficult for immigrants to access public benefits by limiting and restricting the public benefits they could receive.

Immigrants that receive certain public benefits would be subject to having to leave the country under these new limitations.

Benefits such as food stamps and housing subsidies would be even less accessible under these new rules.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says immigrants must show they can financially support themselves.

“Moreover, DHS proposes to require all aliens seeking an extension of stay or change of status to demonstrate that they have not received, are not currently receiving, nor are likely to receive, public benefits as defined in the proposed rule,” writes the DHS in the proposal signed Sept. 21.

Immigration activists claim the rules would hurt the country in the long run.

In July, anti-ICE activists, Occupy ICE, protested the Trump administration‘s handling of immigration policies and called for the abolishment of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.