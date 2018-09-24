CLEAR CREEK & SUMMIT COUNTIES, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been nearly two days since Autumn officially began, but Mother Nature is, as always, running on her own clock. Snow started falling at both Loveland and Arapahoe Basin Ski Areas on Monday.

Both usually compete to be the first to open for the season in Colorado.

Last week, Arapahoe Basin fired up their snow guns in anticipation of the race to open their slopes.