DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Roxborough State Park was closed Monday morning during a rescue operation.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted about the closure just after 10 a.m. Monday.

TEMPORARY PARK CLOSURE: Roxborough State Park is currently closed to the public for an ongoing rescue operation regarding a missing person in the park. More details to follow as they become available. — CO Parks & Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) September 24, 2018

The rescue centers around a missing person in the park.

There is no estimate on how long the closure will be in place.