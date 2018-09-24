(CBS4) – Missy Franklin got engaged over the weekend. The Olympic swimmer and graduate of Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora announced her engagement via Instagram.

Franklin, 23, said on Sunday that she accepted the proposal from her boyfriend Hayes Johnson. She wrote:

“Thank you for making this the easiest answer to any question I’ve ever been asked. Yes. Yes. Yes. A million times over.”

“I will never be able to thank you enough. For making last night the best of my life. For being the most thoughtful and loving man I’ve ever known. For being my best friend, my soulmate, my safe haven, and now my FIANCE! I am about to get my Johnson on!!! I cannot wait to see what our forever has in store for us. I. Love. You.”

Johnson is also a swimmer. He competed at the University of Texas.

Franklin grew up in Centennial and graduated from Regis Jesuit in 2013. She holds the world record in the Women’s 200m Backstroke.