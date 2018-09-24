  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After coming close to a record high in Denver on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will feel much more like fall early this week. Monday will be about 10 degrees cooler compared to Sunday and then we’ll drop another 10 to 15 degrees on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. It will be the coolest day in the metro area since May 20th – 4 months!

The cooler weather is thanks to a cold front that will also try to trigger a few light rain showers on Monday. Thunder is also possible but severe weather is not expected in Colorado except for perhaps some gusty wind north of the Fort Collins and Greeley areas.

Mountain areas will see a mix of rain and snow on Monday with the snow level dropped just slightly lower than timberline.

Tuesday should be dry almost statewide. We’ll start the day with clouds and then see clearing through the afternoon. The bigger story on Tuesday will be the temperatures with highs only in the 60s around Denver, Boulder, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It will be our first below normal day in about 3 weeks.

Sunny, dry and seasonal weather will return for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 70s each day.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

