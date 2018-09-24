PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Hikers at Kenosha Pass won’t be able to use the restrooms at the trail head because people cannot follow the rules.

The U.S. Forest Service closed the public restrooms because too many people tossed trash down the toilets. It’s an expensive fix and one that was costing too much.

On top of that, some people have been throwing their dog poop bags near the restroom instead of throwing them in the trash.

Kenosha Pass is along Highway 285 in Park County and considered one of the best places to view the changing aspens in the fall. This year’s fall colors are particularly brilliant, which means more people may be headed to the viewing area.