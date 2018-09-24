Filed Under:Kenosha Pass, Local TV, Restrooms Closed, U.S. Forest Service
(credit: Maggie Williams/14ers.com)

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Hikers at Kenosha Pass won’t be able to use the restrooms at the trail head because people cannot follow the rules.

The U.S. Forest Service closed the public restrooms because too many people tossed trash down the toilets. It’s an expensive fix and one that was costing too much.

dog poop trail 1 maggie williams on 14ers com copy Kenosha Pass Restrooms Closed Because People Cant Follow The Rules

(credit: Maggie Williams/14ers.com)

On top of that, some people have been throwing their dog poop bags near the restroom instead of throwing them in the trash.

dog poop trail 2 maggie williams on 14ers com copy Kenosha Pass Restrooms Closed Because People Cant Follow The Rules

(credit: Maggie Williams/14ers.com)

Kenosha Pass is along Highway 285 in Park County and considered one of the best places to view the changing aspens in the fall. This year’s fall colors are particularly brilliant, which means more people may be headed to the viewing area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s