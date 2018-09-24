BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The second woman to come forward and accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct lives in Boulder.

Deborah Ramirez claims that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drinking game at a party when they were both freshman at Yale University.

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado in Congress, says Democratic staff members of the Senate Judiciary Committee reached out to them last week regarding Ramirez and her claims.

Bennet’s office told CBS4 that is is unclear whether Ramirez will have the opportunity to speak before the Senate Judiciary Committee but she is expected to speak in some manner this week.

Dozens of people protesting the nomination of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court have been arrested Monday outside the office of Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

The protesters wore black “Be A Hero” shirts and sat outside Collins’ office chanting various slogans, including “we will not be silenced.” Members of the U.S. Capitol police arrested them one-by-one and led them away.

Kavanaugh is set to testify Thursday at a hearing with Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of sexual assault.

Kavanaugh has denied her allegations that he assaulted her at a party when they were in high school. He’s also denied new accusations by Ramirez who says he exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale.

President Donald Trump is pledging his support for Kavanaugh, saying the sexual misconduct allegations against his choice are “totally political.”

Trump, at the United Nations in New York, declared that Kavanaugh is “outstanding,” and added, “I am with him all the way.”

Protests are scheduled outside of Sen. Cory Gardner’s Denver office on Monday.