(HOODLINE) – Looking for a yummy Mexican meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top affordable Mexican restaurants around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Las Tortas

Topping the list is Las Tortas, which is known for its popular made-to-order torta sandwiches. Located at 5307 Leetsdale Drive in Washington Virginia Vale, it is the highest rated low-priced Mexican restaurant in the city, boasting 4.5 stars out of 447 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, you’ll find tortas like the Norteña (steak, milanesa and Mexican cheese), the Pachuqueña (pork loin, milanesa and Mexican cheese) and the Francis (chorizo, pork loin and chicken). You can also build your own torta, grab a breakfast torta or score a salad or hamburger. (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Angelica H., who reviewed it on May 13, wrote, “I eat here constantly. Love the torta de milanesa with pineapple. The people are super nice. It’s a hole in the wall, but those are usually the best places. Yummy!”

2. Las Margs

Next up is Las Margs, situated at 1521 Marion St. in City Park West. With 4.5 stars out of 443 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

The eatery offers tacos, tortas, burritos and more. On the menu, options include Las Cruces (two enchiladas smothered in red sauce with rice, black beans and queso fresco); the chicken tinga burrito with black beans and cheese, smothered in pork green chile; and the al pastor taco with achiote-marinated pork, chopped pineapple, onions and cilantro. It also serves brunch, cocktails and beer.

Sara B., who visited it on July 25, said, “Best margaritas and tacos around! My personal favorites are the Skinny, the Grand and the Strawberry margarita. The tacos are great, but the chicken tinga is the best. The chicken quesadilla is very cheesy and comes with guacamole on the side.”

3. Torta Grill

Torta Grill, located at 1818 E. Colfax Ave. near Cheesman Park, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 401 reviews.

Serving tortas, tacos and burritos, you can choose your delivery system and then pick among options like the Pedro (franks, breaded steak, ham and cheese), the Pablo (ham, pineapple, pork loin and cheese), the Enrique (cactus, eggs, queso panela, crushed red peppers and cheese) and many more.

Yelper Kaitlin M. wrote, “Best tortas on Colfax. Serious love for this food and the fine people who run it. Flavor town. I’m seriously shoving this sandwich directly into my face with strong intent.”

4. Tarasco’s

Tarasco’s, a Mexican and vegetarian spot in Athmar Park, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 298 Yelp reviews. Head over to 470 S. Federal Blvd. to try it for yourself.

The menu has a variety of dishes that cater to vegans and vegetarians, plus traditional favorites, including salads, soups, enchiladas, tacos, burritos, tortas and more. Look for dishes like the steak enchiladas with queso fresco, red salsa, tomatillo salsa, cabbage, rice and beans; the Juarez Burger with avocado, jalapeño, ham, Swiss cheese, salchichas and french fries; and the Huarache Azteca (thick corn tortilla covered with steak and cactus, plus tomato, onions, beans, queso fresco and salsa).

Abigail F., who reviewed it on June 8, said, “Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free galore! And meat options too. Something for everybody. The food here is simple and delicious. They make special dishes from Michoacán, as well as old favorites from other parts of Mexico, all prepared carefully with no frills.”

5. Taqueria La Familia

Finally, over in Highland, check out Taqueria La Familia, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Mexican spot by heading to 2642 W. 32nd Ave.

The menu includes dishes such as the chile rellenos combination (chile relleno, taco and enchilada), the flautas plate with one each of shredded beef, pork and chicken, seafood tostados, beef stew and menudo that’s available on weekends.

Yelp reviewer Shannon B., who went there on Aug. 20, wrote, “Delicious traditional Mexican food on a cute street in a charming neighborhood. Very affordable and very friendly service. We had a bean and rice burrito and the chile relleno combo with a fish taco and enchilada, and it was all excellent.”

Article provided by Hoodline.