  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Endangered Species List, Grand Teton National Park, Grizzlies, Grizzly Bears, Local TV, U.S. Fish & Wildlife, Yellowstone National Park
(credit: CBS)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CBS4) – On Monday, A U.S. District Court judge reversed a 2017 U.S. Fish & Wildlife decision to take grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem off of the Endangered Species Act.

hunting grizzlies 10pkg frame 172 Protections For Grizzly Bears Restored; Scheduled Hunt Blocked

(credit: CBS)

The move comes after weeks of debate that suspended a grizzly bear hunt scheduled for Sept. 1. That bear hunt is now blocked.

The court stated wildlife officials didn’t properly analyze the impact of killing grizzlies outside Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks would have on other populations.

hunting grizzlies part one intro transfer frame 330 Protections For Grizzly Bears Restored; Scheduled Hunt Blocked

(credit: CBS)

A half dozen environmental groups sued the U.S. Department of Fish & Game for the removal of grizzlies from the Endangered Species List. Later, Wyoming and Idaho made plans for the first grizzly hunt in 40 years in which up to 23 bears could be killed.

Wyoming game officials argued grizzlies have grown in unsuitable habitat that threatens livestock and people. Game managers think hunting is an appropriate way to manage to population.

hunting grizzlies 10pkg frame 1341 Protections For Grizzly Bears Restored; Scheduled Hunt Blocked

(credit: CBS)

The bear population has grown from 136 known bears in the 1970s to 757 in 2007. Right now around 700 grizzlies are believed to live in the area. Nearly 50 bears die every year due to conflicts with ranchers or as roadkill.

Environmentalists believe other factors, like climate change, could be hindering the grizzly population from growing.

A copy of the ruling is available here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s