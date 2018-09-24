DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want people to take better care of their belongings, especially firearms stored in vehicles. Police Chief Paul Pazen and the Patrol Division say there have been 112 incidents of guns being stolen from vehicles in the first eight months of this year.
Some of those firearms have been used in serious crimes.
“I think about 10 percent of the guns that been stolen have been recovered. So we believe that a lot of these guns that are being used for illegal purposes are in fact stolen guns,” said Ron Thomas, a spokesman for Denver Police Department’s Patrol Division.
Denver police say there are thousands of car break-ins every year. They are asking people not to leave guns in cars, even in locked boxes.
DPD offered these statistics.
All guns reported stolen from vehicles Jan. 1 through Aug. 31 by year:
2010 36
2011 69
2012 63
2013 68
2014 64
2015 78
2016 93
2017 111
2018 112
Grand Total 694
211% increase since 2010