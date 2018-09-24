DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want people to take better care of their belongings, especially firearms stored in vehicles. Police Chief Paul Pazen and the Patrol Division say there have been 112 incidents of guns being stolen from vehicles in the first eight months of this year.

Some of those firearms have been used in serious crimes.

“I think about 10 percent of the guns that been stolen have been recovered. So we believe that a lot of these guns that are being used for illegal purposes are in fact stolen guns,” said Ron Thomas, a spokesman for Denver Police Department’s Patrol Division.

Denver police say there are thousands of car break-ins every year. They are asking people not to leave guns in cars, even in locked boxes.

DPD offered these statistics.

All guns reported stolen from vehicles Jan. 1 through Aug. 31 by year:

2010 36

2011 69

2012 63

2013 68

2014 64

2015 78

2016 93

2017 111

2018 112

Grand Total 694

211% increase since 2010