DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Comic Con is changing its name to Denver Pop Culture Con. Organizers say the convention will still feature everything fans love, but it’s grown bigger than just comics.

The event also focuses on TV shows, movies, video games, literature, costumes and educational events.

“After much discussion, and careful deliberation, the leadership team at @popclassroom has decided to change the name of its signature event from Denver Comic Con to Denver Pop Culture Con,” organizers said on Instagram.

“Conversation around a name change has been going on for several years, with the goal to create stronger brand alignment between Pop Culture Classroom’s name and its signature events, including Denver Pop Culture Con and @RenoPopCultureCon, a new event debuting in 2019,” organizers stated.

“Fans can rest assured that Denver Pop Culture Con will continue to celebrate the comic book culture and artists on which it was built. The new name is meant to encompass everything that goes on at the con — comics, television and film, authors, cosplay, workshops, educational programming, and all other aspects of pop culture fandom Denver Comic Con has grown to include since its inception in 2010,” the statement continued.

Last year, there were 400 creators and merchants in “Artist Valley.”

The three-day event is held at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver each summer.

Tickets for next year’s event go on sale on Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. for people who bought the 2018 Speed Pass. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. Single day passes start at $38.50 for adults. A 3-day pass for adults is $82.50, and the Speed Pass for all three days is $176. Children under 3 are free, and kids aged 3-12 are just $8.25 for all three days.