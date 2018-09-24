  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denny Ying, Denver Fire, Local TV, Team Ride for Hope

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– A Marine Corps veteran is riding a bicycle across the country to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Denny Ying, 36, a Marine Corps veteran, made a stop Sunday at Denver Fire Department’s station #21.

first responders cyclist 10pkg frame 1939 Marine Corps Veteran Bikes 3,800 Miles For Suicide Prevention

(credit: CBS)

So far in 2018, there have been just as many firefighter suicides as deaths in the line of duty. Ying wants to improve the statistics.

first responders cyclist 10pkg frame 198 Marine Corps Veteran Bikes 3,800 Miles For Suicide Prevention

(credit: Denny Ying)

Earlier this year, Ying did not own a bike. Now he is pedaling across the country to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

first responders cyclist 10pkg frame 684 Marine Corps Veteran Bikes 3,800 Miles For Suicide Prevention

Denny Ying (credit: CBS)

“A lot of times we give, give, give, give and give, and we forget to take better care of ourselves,” Ying told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

first responders cyclist 10pkg frame 570 Marine Corps Veteran Bikes 3,800 Miles For Suicide Prevention

(credit: CBS)

Ying started #TeamRidesForHope after his own struggle with depression.

first responders cyclist 10pkg frame 976 Marine Corps Veteran Bikes 3,800 Miles For Suicide Prevention

(credit: CBS)

He also lost a friend to suicide last month, before he set off on the 3,800-mile mission.

first responders cyclist 10pkg frame 1661 Marine Corps Veteran Bikes 3,800 Miles For Suicide Prevention

(credit: CBS)

“It breaks my heart to know that she was struggling so much, overwhelmed. And she made the choice that she did,” Ying said.

first responders cyclist 10pkg frame 494 Marine Corps Veteran Bikes 3,800 Miles For Suicide Prevention

(credit: CBS)

He wears a shirt honoring the lost loved one of friend and family members who he has met along the way.

first responders cyclist 10pkg frame 1810 Marine Corps Veteran Bikes 3,800 Miles For Suicide Prevention

(credit: CBS)

More than 1,000 miles into his journey, Ying has touched countless hearts, and so have the people who he is riding for.

first responders cyclist 10pkg frame 217 Marine Corps Veteran Bikes 3,800 Miles For Suicide Prevention

(credit: Denny Ying)

“The truth is, they are so important,” Ying said. “Is it okay that we’re not perfect? Maybe it is okay.”

first responders cyclist 10pkg frame 374 Marine Corps Veteran Bikes 3,800 Miles For Suicide Prevention

(credit: CBS)

Ying is starting a cycling team of survivors to continue raising awareness.

LINK: Denny Ying Team Ride For Hope Website | Denny Ying Facebook

SUICIDE HOTLINE: 1.844.493.8255 or text TALK to 38255

LINK: Mental Health Colorado

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s