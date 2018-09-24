  • CBS4On Air

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

DENVER (CBS4) – Members of the Colorado Task Force One are coming back home after helping hurricane victims on the East Coast. Hurricane Florence slammed into areas like North Carolina a couple of weeks ago.

West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted about coming home on Monday.

RELATED: Colorado Task Force One Rescues The Rescuers After Hurricane Florence

They say they helped evacuate more than 570 people and checked more than 3,500 structures for damage.

florence rescues 5pkg frame 82 Colorado Task Force One Heading Home After Florence

(credit: CBS)

The storm caused at least 43 deaths.

The crew deployed on Sept. 11 and is expected to be back on Thursday.

