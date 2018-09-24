DENVER (CBS4) – Members of the Colorado Task Force One are coming back home after helping hurricane victims on the East Coast. Hurricane Florence slammed into areas like North Carolina a couple of weeks ago.

West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted about coming home on Monday.

A long line of vehicles is driving west, as Colorado Task Force 1 heads home after helping out with Hurricane #Florence. While deployed, the team evacuated more than 570 people and checked more than 3,500 structures for damage. They're expected to arrive on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/EtSp2ZARgI — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) September 24, 2018

They say they helped evacuate more than 570 people and checked more than 3,500 structures for damage.

The storm caused at least 43 deaths.

The crew deployed on Sept. 11 and is expected to be back on Thursday.