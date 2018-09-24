Comments
(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)
DENVER (CBS4) – Members of the Colorado Task Force One are coming back home after helping hurricane victims on the East Coast. Hurricane Florence slammed into areas like North Carolina a couple of weeks ago.
West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted about coming home on Monday.
They say they helped evacuate more than 570 people and checked more than 3,500 structures for damage.
The storm caused at least 43 deaths.
The crew deployed on Sept. 11 and is expected to be back on Thursday.