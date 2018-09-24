GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Students and staff at Colorado Mesa University are mourning the death of a football player killed in a shooting. It happened early Saturday morning.

The Grand Junction Police Department says the shooting happened just after midnight Saturday at a home located off the school’s campus. The address is about a mile south of Colorado Mesa University.

Investigators say the man was shot in the chest.

University President Tim Foster said in a statement that Brett Ojiyi, a student and four-year member of the football team, died.

According to the team’s roster, Ojiyi was a running back from Los Angeles.

On Monday afternoon, Grand Junction police released new details about the investigation.

“After conducting numerous interviews and evaluating evidence over the weekend, we have determined that the gunshot was not self-inflicted. We have identified all parties involved in this incident, and all subjects are cooperating with the investigation. Although no arrests have been made at this time, we want to reassure our community that we have no reason to believe that there is any ongoing public safety threat related to this incident,” the department said in a news release.

Counselors and support services are available to students by appointment at the Student Wellness Center. Those who wish to talk with a counselor may contact the center at 970-644-3740.

The university also has crisis support resources available after hours, which can be arranged by contacting on-call services at 970-201-8472. Faculty and staff may access counseling through the Employee Assistance Program by contacting the Human Resources office.