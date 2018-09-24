AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Amazon hosted children battling cancer at its fulfillment center in Aurora on Monday. The children also participated in a robotics camp, which proved to be a big hit.

The event was held as part of Amazon’s initiative to raise awareness about childhood cancer. The event in Aurora was one of eight.

“They are making science and math exciting for these kids. Many have had to miss school through their treatment, most kids, a lot of kids aren’t excited to go to school, but these kids really are because they have missed so much of it,” said Erin Bodine, a spokeswoman for Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.

Amazon also donated $10,000 to Children’s Hospital Colorado.