DENVER (CBS4)– It’s National Child Passenger Safety Week and this week parents and caregivers can make sure their car seats are properly installed.

Car Seats Colorado encourages parents and caregivers to have their car seat checked to ensure proper fit at one of the following events during Child Passenger Safety Week:

• South Metro Safety Foundation (by appointment)

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 12–5 p.m.

South Metro Fire Station 34 — 8871 Maximus Dr., Lone Tree, CO 80124

• Jefferson County Safety Fair

Saturday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. – noon

Arvada Fire Training Center — 6651 Indiana St., Arvada, CO 80007

• Health and Safety Fair at the Medical Center of Aurora

Saturday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Medical Center of Aurora — 1501 S Potomac St, Aurora, Colorado 80012

• West Metro Fire CPS Fit Station (by appointment)

Tuesday, Sept. 25, West Metro Fire Station 16, 3880 Upham Street, Wheat Ridge 80033

Friday, Sept. 28, West Metro Fire Station 10, corner of Hampden & Kipling, Lakewood 80235

• Mothers of Multiples Car Seat Check Event

Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

buybuy BABY Aurora — 6492 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO 80016-1080

For a full list of locations offering free car seat inspections statewide throughout the year, visit CarSeatsColorado.com. Those interested can also contact their local fire station or law enforcement agency to see if they offer car seat inspections.