MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – The founders of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream are putting their ice cream expertise to work to support seven congressional candidates they call progressive.

Ben & Jerrys Makes Ice Cream Flavor To Support Colorado Congressional Candidate

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s (credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Ben & Jerry’s)

Vermont’s Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are working with political action committee MoveOn to create ice cream flavors that reflect each candidate. They are asking for help in naming the flavors. Cohen says he will then make by hand about 40 pints of each to be raffled off to support the candidates.

Ben & Jerrys Makes Ice Cream Flavor To Support Colorado Congressional Candidate

(credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Ben & Jerry’s)

The candidates are:

– Stephany Rose Spaulding, a Democrat who is running against Rep. Doug Lamborn in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District
– Jess King in Pennsylvania
– Lauren Underwood in Illinois
– Aftab Pureval in Ohio
– J.D. Scholten in Iowa
– Ammar Campa Najjar in California
– James Thompson in Kansas

Cohen says they all support “Medicare for all, debt-free public college and getting big money out of politics.”

