COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs and El Paso County firefighters responded to a brush fire burning at the Air Force Academy Monday afternoon. The fire is off base.

Academy officials say the fire is near the North Gate on Academy grounds. No buildings are being threatened.

We are asking individuals to avoid the North Gate area as Air Force Academy and off-base fire crews respond to the brush fire on Academy grounds. Outbound traffic is currently being re-routed to the South Gate. — USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) September 24, 2018

Traffic leaving the base is being told to leave through the South Gate. It’s unclear how the fire started.