BUENA VISTA, Colo. (CBS4) – The town of Buena Vista is coming together to host a dinner for 3,600 people. The BV Strong event started after a rockslide killed a family from Buena Vista.

The community decided to come together to support each other amid the tragedy in 2013, and now it’s become tradition.

