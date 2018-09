DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a two-vehicle rollover crash caused part of Interstate 70 to close early Sunday morning. Investigators say the crashes happened at I-70 and Holly Street.

Westbound traffic was closed at Quebec Street while eastbound traffic was closed at Colorado Boulevard for hours overnight.

Lanes were reopened at around 7:30 a.m.

TRAFFIC: Officers are investigating a 2-vehicle rollover crash with serious injuries at I-70 and Holly St. WB I-70 closed at Quebec and EB I-70 closed at Colorado Blvd. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/9UmahSWZq8 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 23, 2018

Police say some people involved suffered serious injured, but they wouldn’t elaborate how the crash happened.