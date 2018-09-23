DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say three vehicles were involved in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Investigators originally claimed two vehicles were involved.

Officials say one person was killed and another suffered critical injuries. Eight other people were also involved and suffered minor injuries.

The crash caused part of Interstate 70 to close early Sunday morning. Investigators say the crashes happened at I-70 and Holly Street.

Westbound traffic was closed at Quebec Street while eastbound traffic was closed at Colorado Boulevard for hours overnight.

Investigators say a black sedan heading west made a lane change and collided with a red SUV. They say the SUV lost control, crashed into the median and flipped over the jersey barrier. The SUV then continued in the eastbound lanes and hit a white sedan.

The driver of the red SUV died, and the driver of the white sedan suffered critical injuries. Investigators say it doesn’t appear the driver of the black sedan was hurt.

Lanes were reopened at around 7:30 a.m.

TRAFFIC: Officers are investigating a 2-vehicle rollover crash with serious injuries at I-70 and Holly St. WB I-70 closed at Quebec and EB I-70 closed at Colorado Blvd. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/9UmahSWZq8 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 23, 2018

No citations have been issued at this point. Investigators have not determined if alcohol or drugs played a role.