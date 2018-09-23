MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – Seven months after the FBI raided a funeral home in Montrose, families came together to talk about the disturbing details about that raid. The state shut Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors down for several alleged violations which include cremating and embalming bodies without permission.

Families also complained they did not receive the cremains of their loved ones, or received dry cement instead.

Investigators say bodies and body parts were sold without families’ permission. Families say those bodies and body parts went to companies in Michigan, China and Saudi Arabia.

The funeral home doubles as a donor services facility, meaning the funeral director would be the person actually dismembering bodies for donation.

Organizers of Saturday’s gathering says the FBI retrieved 50-60 full bodies.