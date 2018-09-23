DENVER (CBS4) – A man is tackling suicide and depression one pedal at a time. Denny Ying set out to bike 1,300 miles from Denver to Chicago in the name of suicide prevention among first responders.

Ying will spend time at a Denver firehouse Sunday night ahead of his mission.

In a blog on his #TeamRideForHope website, he says he suffered loss of love and business in his life which sparked this idea.

“I invite, encourage, and support other individuals who seek a breakthrough and want to give their lives a chance and experience something they would’ve never experienced otherwise,” he said on the website.

LINK: Denny Ying Team Ride For Hope Website | Denny Ying Facebook