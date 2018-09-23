  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denny Ying, Denver Fire, Local TV, Team Ride for Hope
Denny Ying (credit: Denny Ying)

DENVER (CBS4) – A man is tackling suicide and depression one pedal at a time. Denny Ying set out to bike 1,300 miles from Denver to Chicago in the name of suicide prevention among first responders.

Ying will spend time at a Denver firehouse Sunday night ahead of his mission.

In a blog on his #TeamRideForHope website, he says he suffered loss of love and business in his life which sparked this idea.

“I invite, encourage, and support other individuals who seek a breakthrough and want to give their lives a chance and experience something they would’ve never experienced otherwise,” he said on the website.

LINK: Denny Ying Team Ride For Hope Website | Denny Ying Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s