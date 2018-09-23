  • CBS4On Air

BALTIMORE (CBS4) – After a disastrous season a year ago, the Denver Broncos special teams unit is showing they are much improved.

The Broncos blocked two different kicks against the Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.

See the first of the two blocks, which came early in the first quarter on a Ravens punt.

Linebacker Joe Jones reached high to block the kick, and the Broncos scored shortly afterwards.

The Broncos also recorded a block of a field goal attempt by Baltimore in the second quarter.

