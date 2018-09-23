BALTIMORE (CBS4) – After a disastrous season a year ago, the Denver Broncos special teams unit is showing they are much improved.

The Broncos blocked two different kicks against the Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.

See the first of the two blocks, which came early in the first quarter on a Ravens punt.

Linebacker Joe Jones reached high to block the kick, and the Broncos scored shortly afterwards.

LB @FamilyMan_Joe43 gives the Broncos a block on special teams (punt) for the 2nd consecutive week, setting up a TD. The Broncos now are tied for the NFL lead in blocked kicks since last year with five (3 FG, 1 punt, 1 PAT). — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) September 23, 2018

The Broncos also recorded a block of a field goal attempt by Baltimore in the second quarter.

Amazing play – Simmons blocks the kick, Harris runs 19 yards for a TD which got called back for block in the back penalty.#4Broncos #BeatTheRavens — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) September 23, 2018

PHOTO GALLERY: Broncos-Ravens