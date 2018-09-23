Ryan Fire Grows Dramatically, Smoke Pushed Into Metro Area

COLORADO-WYOMING STATE LINE (CBS4) – The Ryan Fire burning near the Colorado-Wyoming state line grew notably Saturday to 8,685 acres from nearly 3,000 acres a day earlier. The fire started on Sept. 15.

The fire is burning 27 miles northwest of Walden. It’s forced closures on portions of both the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests. It primarily affects hunters with licenses in game management unit 161 in Colorado, as well as elk area 13 and deer area 81 in Wyoming.

The fire has released noticeable amounts of smoke which have been pushed into the Denver metro area.

We are getting calls and concerns about smoke in the district. Wildland fires and wind are carrying the smell to our area. If you see 🔥 flames, call 911. https://t.co/PbluYvEsCP — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 23, 2018

The fire is not contained. Some isolated rain showers might move in overnight into early Monday.

