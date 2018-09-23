By Zack Kelberman

BALTIMORE (247SPORTS) – The Denver Broncos will have to beat the Baltimore Ravens without Phillip Lindsay.

Denver’s impressive rookie running back was ejected during the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Baltimore for throwing punches — or “jabs,” as the CBS announcing crew referred to them. The brouhaha occurred amid a scramble for a loose ball after Broncos quarterback Case Keenum was strip-sacked.

Lindsay finishes his afternoon with 20 yards on four carries. It’s a massive loss for the Broncos, as he’s their second-string RB and primary kick returner, in addition to working as a gunner on special teams.

“We’ll see how much his workload increases. We’ll see,” head coach Vance Joseph said earlier this week. “Right now, it’s really three backs that are working for us. Who’s hot that day gets more reps. The gameplan determines who gets more turns, but right now I think we’re comfortable with him being a gunner, being an L5 on kickoff and also being a runner for us. We’ll see as the season progresses how much his workload increases to how much he plays on teams.”

An undrafted free agent from Colorado, Lindsay has taken Denver by storm through two weeks. He notched his first 100-yard rushing effort in last Sunday’s win over the Oakland Raiders, becoming the first undrafted player in NFL history to record 100-plus total yards in each of his first two games.

With Lindsay gone, Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker will carry the load against the Ravens.