GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 25 near Dry Creek Road going south was closed for a chunk of Sunday afternoon for a serious motorcycle hit and run. Four lanes were blocked for hours.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says a truck pulling a trailer hit a motorcycle and did not stay at the scene.

Details about the truck aren’t clear, but officials say it might have front end damage.

Witnesses at the Viewhouse Centennial say they saw rescuers perform CPR on the motorcyclist for about 15 minutes before the rider was taken away by ambulance.

Greenwood Village police are now leading the investigation.