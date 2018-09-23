  • CBS4On Air

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 25 near Dry Creek Road going south was closed for a chunk of Sunday afternoon for a serious motorcycle crash. Four lanes were blocked for hours.

cdot dry creek crash frame 4027 Portion Of I 25 Closed For Deadly Motorcycle Crash

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

While the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office initially said a truck pulling a trailer hit a motorcycle and did not stay at the scene. Greenwood Village police later clarified saying the motorcyclist hit the trailer and later died.

Greenwood Village police say they don’t suspect any wrongdoing on the truck driver’s part and are not seeking the driver any longer.

They add the motorcyclist was speeding.

Witnesses at the Viewhouse Centennial say they saw rescuers perform CPR on the motorcyclist for about 15 minutes before the rider was taken away by ambulance.

i25 moto crash Portion Of I 25 Closed For Deadly Motorcycle Crash

(credit: CBS)

Greenwood Village police are now leading the investigation. Details about the motorcyclist have not been released.

