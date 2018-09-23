  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Near record highs are possible in some areas on the eastern plains today as the first full day of fall will feel more like the middle of summer.

Highs in Denver will flirt with the 90 degree mark. It’ll be as warm as the upper 70s in the high country.

It’ll also be windy at times and that is not good news for our fire danger. Conditions are elevated statewide but will reach critical levels in parts of Grand, Routt and Jackson Counties.

Later today and during the overnight hours clouds will increase as a cold front approaches the state. We may even see a few rain showers develop.

A second surge of cooler air will arrive Monday knocking our temperatures below normal for a few days.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

