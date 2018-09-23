By Makenzie O’Keefe

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – There is now a new way to adventure in Colorado. Earth Treks opened its doors during a grand opening on Saturday in Englewood. Earth Treks claims to be the largest indoor climbing gym on the continent.

The new gym boasts more than 53,000 square feet of climbing, 500 lead, top rope and bouldering routes. It also offers yoga and fitness classes.

“Dang this place is awesome,” exclaimed Makinna Wilson-Bryant, who was out climbing this weekend with her family. “I love it.”

On Saturday, the gym was packed with people trying climbing for the first time, and others who have been doing it for years.

“It’s like you’re a monkey and you are reaching for a banana at the top,” Wilson-Bryant said. “That’s your goal, to get a banana and there are obstacles in the way.”

That’s the analogy Wilson-Bryant’s fathers used to teach her how to climb. While it’s a type of fitness, the family said it helps in other aspects of life as well.

“Each time she makes it to the top, the confidence gets higher,” said Rodney Bryant, Makinna’s dad. “And so every time she does something in life she knows she can beat it.”

The grand opening was an opportunity for first-timers to try climbing in a safe, welcoming environment.

Employees added that it’s also a place where outdoor enthusiasts can come when the weather outside isn’t favorable.

“There is a lot of the times in Colorado that you’re forced to be inside, and this is a dream facility where it doesn’t matter what the weather is, I’m coming here anyways,” Barron Keith said.

Earth Treks now sits where the old Sports Authority headquarters were in Englewood at 1050 W. Hampden Ave.

