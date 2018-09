BALTIMORE (CBS4) – Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders scored his first rushing touchdown as a pro on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The veteran wideout scored on a 35 yard run around the left end in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. He was aided near the end zone by a huge block by fullback Andy Janovich. Courtland Sutton also helped with another key block.

First rushing touchdown of @ESanders_10's career. 35 yards to the 🏡! pic.twitter.com/u1krdofUsl — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 23, 2018

After the extra point, that brought the game score to 13-7, and the Broncos converted the extra point.