DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Oktoberfest is well underway! This year’s celebration includes several stein-hoisting competitions, a long-dog race, keg bowling and a variety of music and food.

The festival has received accolades as the best Oktoberfest in the nation. This is the 49th year for the event.

Revelers can find it between 20th and 22nd streets along Larimer Street in the Ballpark Neighborhood of downtown Denver.

Bavarian vibes meet local Colorado flavor 🍻 Enjoy a delightfully crisp Breck Lager at the 49th Annual Denver Oktoberfest, and prost to another beautiful season! pic.twitter.com/kVfXYWFHg0 — Oktoberfest Denver (@OktoberfestDen) September 18, 2018

It runs Sept. 21-23 and Sept. 28-30.

