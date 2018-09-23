DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters found themselves in a pickle while responded to a water main break Sunday morning. When they arrived, their fire truck fell into a sinkhole.

It happened near Zuni Street and Louisiana Avenue. Officials say they found water in the street, parked and firefighters got out to start investigating.

That’s when the back of the ladder truck started sinking faster than they could move it from the area.

A tow truck company contracted through Denver Fire was called out, but said its equipment isn’t strong enough to pull the truck out. A heavy duty tow truck was able to do the job.

Meanwhile, Denver Water says customers in three blocks from the break are without water. The water department has to wait for the fire truck to be cleared from the hole before they can assess damage and start repairs.

Water officials say a 12″ water main broke. It’s not clear how long it will take.