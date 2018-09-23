  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMNFL Football
    2:15 PMCBS4 Post Game Show
    2:45 PMCBS Post Game Show
    3:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    4:00 PMCBS Fall Preview
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Fire, Denver Water, Louisiana Avenue, Sinkhole, Zuni Street
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters found themselves in a pickle while responded to a water main break Sunday morning. When they arrived, their fire truck fell into a sinkhole.

sinkhole fire truck 1 denver water dept Fire Truck Falls Into Sinkhole During Water Main Break Investigation

(credit: CBS)

It happened near Zuni Street and Louisiana Avenue. Officials say they found water in the street, parked and firefighters got out to start investigating.

sinkhole fire truck 2 denver water dept Fire Truck Falls Into Sinkhole During Water Main Break Investigation

(credit: CBS)

That’s when the back of the ladder truck started sinking faster than they could move it from the area.

A tow truck company contracted through Denver Fire was called out, but said its equipment isn’t strong enough to pull the truck out. A heavy duty tow truck was able to do the job.

sinkhole fire truck 3 blumer Fire Truck Falls Into Sinkhole During Water Main Break Investigation

(credit: CBS)

Meanwhile, Denver Water says customers in three blocks from the break are without water. The water department has to wait for the fire truck to be cleared from the hole before they can assess damage and start repairs.

sinkhole fire truck 4 blumer Fire Truck Falls Into Sinkhole During Water Main Break Investigation

(credit: CBS)

Water officials say a 12″ water main broke. It’s not clear how long it will take.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s