COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A disabled veteran who sued Colorado Springs has reached a settlement with the city. Christopher Sweeney claimed in a lawsuit his neighborhood violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

He and his wife said the curbs and sidewalks were not wheelchair accessible.

Christopher Sweeney (credit: CBS)

Christopher Sweeney (credit: CBS)

“As just a person, it’s frustrating. But as a father and a husband, it causes other emotions. I mean you miss so much, milestones, because you can’t go to parks to watch your kids do what they want to do,” Sweeney said.

The city agreed to pay Sweeney $19,000, but did not admit any wrongdoing.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

City council members did approved $300,000 to hire staff to make sure Colorado Springs complies with federal disability laws.

