ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park officials released troubling details of two poaching cases near Trail Ridge Road. They say they found one dead bull elk near the Ute Crossing Trail south of Forest Canyon Overlook.

That elk was poached either the night of Sept. 21, or early morning Sept. 22. Officials say nothing was taken from that animal.

Investigators say they also found one bull elk near Milner Pass on Sept. 12. They say the elk had been decapitated either during the night of Sept. 11 or early the next morning. The carcass remained near the pass.

Both cases are under investigation. Park rangers at Rocky Mountain National Park urge anyone with information on these incidents or other incidents related to wildlife poaching in the park to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau at 888-653-0009.

Tipsters can also call the Operation Game Thief at 1-800-332-4155.

The group of elk near Milner Pass in particular had frequented that area. Park rangers are asking for any photographs taken of bull elk near Milner Pass. Please email those to nps_isb@nps.gov or post on the park’s Facebook page at RockyNPS.

