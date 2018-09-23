  • CBS4On Air

BALTIMORE (CBS4) – The Broncos struggled in their first road game of the season, losing to the Ravens 27-14 in Baltimore.

gettyimages 1038540334 Broncos Struggle On The Road, Fall To Ravens 27 14

Za’Darius Smith #90 of the Baltimore Ravens sacks Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos during the first half. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Denver was penalized often in the rainy conditions at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday and Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco picked apart Denver’s depleted defense for 277 yards and a touchdown.

PHOTO GALLERY: Ravens 27, Broncos 14

The loss brought Denver’s record to 2-1.

Flacco connected with eight receivers and went 25 for 40 without an interception. He threw 28 passes in the first half alone, when Baltimore (2-1) took control.

Flacco’s success came against a Denver backfield that began the day without injured cornerback Adam Jones (thigh) and lost cornerback Tramaine Brock (groin) in the first quarter. As a result, rookie Isaac Yiadom saw significant playing time at right corner.

Javorious Allen caught a 12-yard touchdown pass and ran for a score for the Ravens.

Denver was coming off two home wins, both by virtue of fourth-quarter comebacks. This time, the Broncos could not rally after Allen’s 1-yard TD run made it 27-14 midway through the third quarter.

Denver was inside the Baltimore 5 with 9 minutes left before Case Keenum was intercepted by Patrick Onwuasor, whose 89-yard return for a touchdown was wiped out by a block in the back.

The Broncos’ next drive ended at the Baltimore 11.

Keenum completed 22 of 34 passes for 192 yards.

gettyimages 1038620324 Broncos Struggle On The Road, Fall To Ravens 27 14

Matthew Judon #99 of the Baltimore Ravens chases Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos in the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens won 27-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Denver got a touchdown after blocking a punt and also swatted away a field goal try. Chris Harris took the second blocked kick 58 yards for a touchdown, but an illegal block nullified the second-quarter score.

On the ensuing series, Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected for throwing a punch during the scramble for a fumble by Keenum.

A wild first half ended with Baltimore up 20-14.

After Denver’s Joseph Jones blocked a punt to set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Royce Freeman, Alex Collins ran in from the 6 for Baltimore.

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders made it 14-7 with a 35-yard end around, his first career rushing touchdown.

gettyimages 1038540316 Broncos Struggle On The Road, Fall To Ravens 27 14

Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos scores a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Justin Tucker sandwiched a pair of 52-yard field goals around a 12-yard touchdown throw by Flacco.

Tucker now has six career games with multiple field goals of 50 yards or more, an NFL record. He has also connected on his last eight attempts from at least 50 yards.

INJURIES

Broncos: S Darian Stewart left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury but returned.

Ravens: MLB C.J. Mosley was inactive with a bruised knee.

UP NEXT

Broncos host Kansas City in an AFC West showdown Monday night.

Ravens travel to Pittsburgh for a Sunday night matchup between AFC North teams.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

