DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos veteran safety Darian Stewart now has more than 400 tackles in his NFL career.

His 400th tackle came in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He led the Broncos defense with nine tackles and he now has 403 defensive stops in his career.

Stewart played for the Rams and the Ravens before joining the Broncos in 2015. About half of the tackles he’s made in his career have been in a Broncos uniform.