(247 SPORTS) – The Buffalo Bills are one of the worst teams in the NFL on the field through the first few weeks, but their social media team is struggling to start the season, as well. They had an innocent Twitter post announcing that the Bills had arrived at their Week 3 destination to take on the Minnesota Vikings. There was only one problem, and that is the infographic they sent out had them arriving in Wisconsin.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but it was well after the nation already gotten its jokes in. Although, the internet rarely forgets. The Bills are hoping that their game against the Vikings goes much better than Saturday’s social media blunder did.

You can delete, but the internet never forgets pic.twitter.com/wfxVoYXDzV — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 22, 2018

According to Vegas Insider, the Vikings have opened as 16.5-point favorites for Sunday’s showdown with the 0-2 Bills, who look like on of the NFL’s worst teams early on during the season. The over/under is set at 41 points. Minnesota leads the all-time series between the two squads by an 8-5 margin, but have lost three of the last four meetings in the series with the most recent coming in the form of a 17-16 loss in Buffalo during the 2014 season.

Buffalo is coming off of a 9-7 season and its first playoff appearance since 1999, but things have gone south in a hurry for head coach Sean McDermott’s team. The Bills have been outscored by a margin of 78-23 through two games this season, including a 47-3 drubbing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. After allowing quarterback Nathan Peterman to start the opener, the Bills quickly ended that experiment and have inserted rookie Josh Allen into the starting lineup, who was the seventh overall pick. Through the first two weeks, he is completing only 50 percent of his passes with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The rookie, turnover-prone quarterback could be music to the Vikings defense’s ears on Sunday, as they look to take out some frustration on the Bills after a tie in Green Bay against the Packers last week. Quarterback play has been very high for Minnesota with Kirk Cousins coming off of a 425-yard performance. His only interception so far this season came off the hands of wide receiver Laquon Treadwell on a drop. Other than that, he has six touchdown passes and is currently on pace for 48 on the season. The game kicks off at 12 p.m. CT from Minneapolis and will be broadcast via CBS.