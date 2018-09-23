  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – An international event made a stop at the Auraria Campus Sunday. Scantily-clad women and men gathered at this year’s “Slutwalk Denver” to share the same message: “What you wear should not make you a target of sexual violence.”

slutwalk 5vo transfer frame 120 Auraria Campus Hosts International Movement On Ending Body Policing

(credit: CBS)

The movement began in Toronto after a police officer told students at York University if they want to avoid rape, they shouldn’t dress like “sluts.”

Pasha Ripley was one of several speakers on Sunday. She calls herself a survivor and now works to combat human trafficking.

slutwalk 5vo transfer frame 0 Auraria Campus Hosts International Movement On Ending Body Policing

“This is my opportunity to speak out for people that can’t, so if I go in front of people and share my story and talk about what happened to me, and that it can get better and to maybe help people come out of the closet with their own stuff, then it’s worth it,” she said.

slutwalk 5vo transfer frame 379 Auraria Campus Hosts International Movement On Ending Body Policing

Those in attendance eventually took their message through campus and to the street.

